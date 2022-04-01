No proposal under consideration to take back IT Rules 2021: MoS IT

-
ALSO READ
MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar to attend India Global Forum event on Mar 7-8
Fintech helping tackle black money, low tax-GDP ratio: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Govt has taken several steps to deal with fake news: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
India can tap new opportunities in chip design, mfg: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Govt wants India to lead the global tech movement: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
-
There is no proposal under consideration of the government to go for fresh public consultation or to take back the IT Rules 2021, Parliament was informed on Friday.
With a view to ensure an open, safe and trusted Internet for users and in tune with the changing requirements, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has notified IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 on February 25, 2021.
"There is no such proposal under consideration of the Government to opt for fresh public consultation or to take back the IT Rules, 2021," Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
He was responding to specific questions on whether the government is planning to take back IT Rules, 2021 or if it is planning to open fresh public consultations on the said norms.
The IT Rules empower the users of intermediaries and make the social media platforms accountable for users' safety.
The rules provide for a time-bound and robust grievance redressal mechanism.
It also provides for "Expeditious removal of any content which is prima facie in the nature of any material which exposes the private area of such individual, shows such individual in full or partial nudity or shows or depicts such individual in any sexual act or conduct, or is in the nature of impersonation in an electronic form, including artificially morphed images...".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU