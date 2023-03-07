Noida Police warns against spreading rumours on social media ahead of Holi

Spreading rumours on social media that could impact public tranquillity, law and order on and Shab-e-Barat, both festivals falling on Wednesday, can land a person in trouble, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police warned on Tuesday.

Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh has directed officials to keep a close tab on social media activities and take immediate action against anarchic elements spreading rumours online, the police said in a statement.

Security has been beefed up across and Greater Noida, with around 5,000 police personnel and three companies of the PAC on the ground while deputy commissioners, assistant DCPs, and assistant commissioners are leading flag marches and patrolling their areas in view of the festivals.

"The police commissioner has directed for deployment of police force in view of security arrangements at markets, crowded places, metro stations.

"She has also directed the department to ensure checking of suspicious persons/vehicles by placing barricades at borders with other states and districts for the purpose of effectively curbing liquor smuggling," according to the statement.

"Simultaneously, it was directed to take immediate strict action against the anarchic elements spreading rumours through social media and other platforms, regarding which advisory has been issued in the past also.

"In the past, appeals have been made by the police officers to celebrate the festivals with peace and harmony by holding meetings with the villagers and eminent persons in their respective areas," it added.

An Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) has been established at the police headquarters in Surajpur that will respond to all alert calls on 112 related to law and order, fire, excise, medical emergencies or any other issue, an official said.

The Traffic police also cautioned citizens against flouting road safety norms during and Shab-e-Barat, with the police strictly monitoring drunk driving, over speeding, rash driving, triple riding, red light jumping, driving without helmet or seatbelt, and any display of stunt or reckless driving.

"Deployment of personnel and officers has been increased at sensitive locations and those with mixed-population. There are seven traffic inspectors, 58 sub-inspectors, 168 traffic head constables and 212 constables deployed at major roundabouts, roads and red-lights," a senior traffic police officer said.

In an advisory, the traffic police also urged people from celebrating on roads or lending their vehicles to suspicious elements.

To avoid any mishaps, zigzag barriers will be placed at 47 locations along with 35 breath analysers and two speedometers. Over 1,000 ITMS cameras will monitor 87 points across and 25 additional sensitive locations or areas have been identified for crowd management surveillance through cameras, the officer said.

The police said it will also use drones for surveillance across the district while 35 quick response teams, bomb detection and disposal squad and anti-sabotage checking teams are also on alert in view of the festivities.

