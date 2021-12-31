Spain registers record 161,688 new Covid-19 cases over past 24 hours

has confirmed 1,61,688 new cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, the national Ministry of Health said.

Within the same period of time, the country recorded 74 fatalities.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in currently stands at 62,94,745, while the death toll at 89,405.

Like many other countries, is now facing a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic linked to the spread of the strain.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)