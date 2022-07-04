Normalcy starts returning to Udaipur 6 days after Kanhaiya Lal's murder

-
ALSO READ
Udaipur beheading: Centre asks NIA to take over the case, probe in'tl links
Udaipur court transfers tailor Kanhaiya Lal's murder case to NIA
Man who supported Kanhaiya Lal murder on social media held in Noida
Udaipur murder accused filmed act for ISIS, NIA to seek custodial remand
'You and your loose tongue set the nation on fire', SC slams Nupur Sharma
-
Six days after Kanhaiya Lal's murder, Udaipur city began reopening on Monday as the district administration relaxed the curfew from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for 12 hours.
Also, Internet services resumed after 136 hours.
On Monday, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reached Kanhaiya Lal Sahu's family members. Shekhawat met his son and wife and consoled them.
Shekhawat said that the negligent working of the state government and the police are responsible for this murder.
Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had also scheduled a visit to Udaipur on Monday where she will make a night halt and will return to Jaipur on Tuesday.
She will also meet the bereaved family.
Bharatiya Janata Party state president Satish Poonia will visit Udaipur to meet Kanhaiya's family on July 6.
--IANS
arc/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU