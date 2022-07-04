Normalcy starts returning to Udaipur 6 days after Kanhaiya Lal's murder

Six days after Kanhaiya Lal's murder, city began reopening on Monday as the district administration relaxed the curfew from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for 12 hours.

Also, Internet services resumed after 136 hours.

On Monday, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reached Kanhaiya Lal Sahu's family members. Shekhawat met his son and wife and consoled them.

Shekhawat said that the negligent working of the state government and the police are responsible for this murder.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had also scheduled a visit to on Monday where she will make a night halt and will return to Jaipur on Tuesday.

She will also meet the bereaved family.

Bharatiya Janata Party state president Satish Poonia will visit to meet Kanhaiya's family on July 6.

--IANS

arc/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)