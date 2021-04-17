Odisha government grants mining lease of Utkal-E coal block to NALCO

-
ALSO READ
JoSAA Counselling Round 3 result out: Steps to check JoSAA seat allotment
Nalco posts net profit at Rs 240 crore; revenue up 14% to Rs 2,378 crore
AP EAMCET seat allotment result released on apeamcet.nic.in: Know details
To enhance coal output govt identifies 15 new projects: Joshi
Covid impact: Coal India to diversify into non-coal mining areas in 2021
-
The Department of Steel and Mines of Odisha government granted the mining lease of Utkal-E coal block to National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) through a notification issued on April 12, the public sector enterprise informed on Friday.
NALCO is a leading producer of alumina and aluminium in the country.
As per the notification, the mining lease of the Utkal-E coal block is over an area of 523.73 hectares in villages Nandichhod, Gopinathpur Jungle, Kundajhari Jungle, Kosala and Korada under Chendipada Tahasil of Angul District.
"The initial capacity of Utkal-E coal block is 2 million tonnes per year with a total mineable reserve of approximately 70 million tonnes," the notification said.
"NALCO has already executed the mining lease for the Utkal D Coal block in March 2021. With the grant of Utkal D and E coal blocks, the total mineable coal reserve of the company will be 175 million tonnes, which will be pivotal in meeting the coal requirement of its Captive Power Plant at Angul in Odisha," it said.
CMD of NALCO Sridhar Patra has thanked the state and the Central governments for sanctioning the mining lease and said that the NALCO team is very optimistic about starting the mining operation from the Utkal-D coal block in this financial year.
"With the grant of the mining lease of Utkal E coal block, the planned expansion activities of the Company will get a boost and will contribute significantly to the bottom line of NALCO," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU