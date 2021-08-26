Odisha reports 849 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Bihar 10th result out on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Puja Kumari tops
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 out on biharboard.ac.in: Direct download link
Qatari finance minister arrested on suspected embezzlement, says report
Odisha reports 1,833 fresh coronavirus cases, 67 more fatalities in a day
Qatar Finance Minister al-Emadi arrested in corruption investigation
-
Odisha on Thursday reported 849 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per a release by the state government.
721 patients have recovered, while 66 people succumbed to the infection during the same time duration.
The total number of active cases in the state stands at 8,288 and total fatalities due to the infection are 7,628.
9,88,090 people have recovered from the infection, the release further said.
A total of 1,77,37,972 samples have been tested so far in the state, out of which 10,04,059 have returned positive.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU