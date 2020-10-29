Odisha update: State reports 1,617 coronavirus cases, 13 fresh fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally



mounted to 2,87,099 on Thursday as 1,617 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Thirteen fresh fatalities pushed the coastal state's death toll to 1,297, he said.

As many as 941 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 676 infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 222, followed by Cuttack (128) and Sundergarh (93), he said.

Two fresh fatalities each were reported in Khurda, Cuttack, Balasore, Nuapada and Angul, and one each in Keonjhar, Jagatsinghpur and Sambalpur districts, the official said.

Fifty-three patients have died due to other ailments so far, he said.

Ganjam district has so far reported the highest number of fatalities at 228, followed by Khurda (223) and Cuttack (108), the official said.

now has 15,619 active coronavirus cases, while 2,70,130 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The state has so far tested over 44.63 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 41,395 on Wednesday, the official said, adding the positivity rate stands at 6.43 per cent.

