Omicron cases likely to peak by January end: Biden's medical adviser Fauci

Cases involving the variant will likely peak by the end of January, presidential medical adviser Anthony Fauci said.

"I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus no vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think," Fauci told CNBC said on Wednesday in response to a question about when the cases will peak in the

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data showing that the variant accounted for 58.6% of all new infections in the in the week ending on December 25. The variant, which was first detected in South Africa in November, is said by public health officials to be more transmissible but produces milder cases.

The current seven-day daily average of cases in the is about 240,400 per day, an increase of about 60 per cent over the previous week, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

