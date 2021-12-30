Covid-19: Manipur govt imposes night curfew from 9 pm to 4 am

-
ALSO READ
Night curfew back in Madhya Pradesh amid Omicron fear, 3rd wave fear
Night curfew clamped in Manipur after detection of Omicron variant
Will make effort so that Manipur gets full advantage of FTAs: Goyal
Night curfew in Delhi likely from today amid Omicron fears, cases surge
Gujarat extends night curfew in 8 districts till December 31 amid Omicron
-
In light of the rising Omicron cases in the country, the Manipur government on Wednesday imposed night curfew from 9 pm to 4 am.
The restriction comes just days ahead of New Year celebrations.
As per an order issued by the state's Home Department, essential services and medical emergencies have been exempted from the night curfew.
The state has also banned music concerts, thabal chongba (folk dance), celebratory feasts, large gathering of people in enclosed areas or indoor halls.
"Wearing of face masks in public places, gatherings and crowded areas is a critical Covid Appropriate Behaviour and it should be strictly enforced and violators to be penalised promptly under relevant rules," the order read.
All District Magistrates have been directed to enforce the curbs by invoking relevant provisions of law.
"This order is in continuation of the order of even number dated 27.12.2021 and shall remain in force till 31.01.2022," the order stated.
Notably, according to Union Health Minister, Manipur has reported one case of Omicron.
India's Omicron case tally stands at 781, as per a COVID-19 bulletin issued on Wednesday morning.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU