Despite Omicron surge, tourists flock to Goa for New Year celebrations

Despite the recent Omicron surge, tourists from different parts of the country are flocking to Goa for New Year celebrations as there is no night curfew here.
Speaking to ANI, Joe, a tourist said, "Basically, not only the government, but the public also should think about curbing the pandemic. For the past two years, people were at home and they were stressed, so we have come here for the New Year."
He further spoke about the night curfew and said that the government has imposed it due to Christmas and New Year, but there is no night curfew in Goa.
"People should follow the COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, sanitizing, etc," Joe added.
Justin, another tourist said that it is really important to be vaccinated with both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
"It is very important for all of us to be fully vaccinated due to rising cases. The government has taken the right decision of mandating both the doses for entering the places here. We are enjoying ourselves a lot and were on a cruise right now," Justin said.
Sushmita Roy, a tourist from Kolkata said that enjoyment is also important for living a healthy life.
"We have come from Goa and enjoying a lot here. I did not expect that this trip would be fun due to COVID-19 restrictions, but we are enjoying it a lot. All the beaches are properly clean. I am fully vaccinated. Night curfew is a right decision but enjoyment is also important for a healthy life," Roy said.
Another tourist from Kolkata said that Goa is running on tourism, so a night curfew won't work here. "We are also enjoying very much here. But night curfew won't work here because it is running on tourism. If Goa will not keep its tourist happy, then the footfall will decrease which will lead to a fall in the finances of the state," the tourist said.
Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said Covid-19 negative RT-PCR report or double vaccination certificate will be made mandatory for attending New year eve celebrations in the state.
"Covid-19 negative certificate or double vaccination certificate will be made mandatory for attending functions on December 31st in the state," Sawant said.
Meanwhile, Goa also reported its first case of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus on Monday after an eight-year-old boy who arrived in the state from the UK on December 17 was found to be tested positive for the Omicron variant in the state.
