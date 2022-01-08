Only vaccinated passengers allowed on suburban trains in Chennai region

-
In view of the steep rise in new COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, passengers who have received the two doses of vaccination would be allowed to travel on its suburban services with effect from January 10, the Southern Railway said on Saturday.
In the latest set of guidelines issued by it, passengers with two doses of vaccination would be allowed for taking up journeys in the Chennai region.
The Southern Railway also warned of collecting Rs 500 as fine from a passenger who is found not wearing a face mask in the premises.
Taking into account the current surge in COVID-19 cases and a threat of the Omicron variant, the Tamil Nadu government has imposed several restrictions from January 6 onwards following which suburban train services are operating with 50 per cent seating capacity.
With effect from 4 am on January 10 till 23.59 pm on January 31, only passengers in possession of certificate of COVID-19 vaccination would be permitted to travel in suburban trains, a press release said.
The passengers need to produce the vaccination certificate for issue of journey or season tickets at the counters along with a valid identification proof, the release said.
The Southern Railway said during the above mentioned period, the UTS on mobile application service would not be available to passengers.
In view of the pandemic situation prevailing in the country and taking into account the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Tamil Nadu government, the Southern Railway said it has been bringing in various restrictions and relaxations wherever required.
In an appeal to passengers, the Southern Railway said they should take up travelling as per the norms laid down by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Government of Tamil Nadu. Passengers are requested to adhere to all COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as social distancing, wearing face mask and washing hands at regular intervals in the station and also while onboard the train, the release added.
As of Friday, the COVID-19 tally in Tamil Nadu climbed to 27,76,413 with 8,981 cases while the toll mounted to 36,833 with eight more fatalities.
