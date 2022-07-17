Opposition parties to soon finalise joint candidate for vice-president poll

Opposition party leaders will meet here on Sunday to finalise a joint candidate for the August 6 vice presidential election, with the numbers in the electoral college firmly stacked in favour of the ruling NDA combine.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar at 3 PM, with all major including the Congress, the TMC, Left Front constituents, RJD, SP, and others expected to attend.

Unlike the presidential election when the opposition camp had announced their nominee Yashwant Sinha ahead of NDA's Droupadi Murmu, leading to several non BJP parties including even Congress allies Shiv Sena and the JMM veering towards Murmu, this time the like-minded parties wanted to wait for the announcement of the NDA candidate.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has been fielded as the NDA's vice presidential candidate. The announcement was made on Sunday evening.

Dhankar, a Jat leader from Rajasthan, could influence the electoral calculations in Rajasthan and Haryana which go to elections in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

The last date for filing of nominations for the VP election is July 19.

