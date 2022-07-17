Drone spotted near intl border in J-K's Samba; search operations underway

-
ALSO READ
J-K: Anti-tank mine detected, defused near international border in Samba
Cross-border tunnel found in J&K, plan to hamper Amarnath Yatra foiled: BSF
Union Minister reviews preparations in J&K's Samba ahead of PM Modi's visit
Jammu & Kashmir presenting new example of democracy, determination: PM Modi
Home Secy reviews Amarnath Yatra security, next assessment by HM soon
-
As instances of drones entering Indian airspace continue to be reported from the border regions, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday spotted yet another drone flying near the Samba International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the latest input, the drone movement was detected by the security troops last night.
Jammu and Kashmir Police officials informed ANI today morning, "Late last night, villagers from Mangu Chak village, Samba informed Police of having spotted a drone in the area. Police forces are carrying out a search operation."
"Security forces have deployed a drone to conduct a search operation after villagers from Mangu Chak village of Samba informed police about spotting a drone in the area," the officials said.
Earlier on July 4, the villagers in the Rajpura area along the Indo-Pakistan international border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir are said to have spotted a Pakistani drone. A police official noted on July 4 that according to some villagers, they saw a drone in the Rajpura area during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. "Subsequently, SOG Samba launched a search operation around 5 am and used drones to scan the area but found nothing," he said.
Earlier this year in May, security forces shot down a Pakistani drone carrying seven sticky or magnetic bombs and seven UBGLs (Under Barrel Grenade Launchers) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. The incident took place on Sunday, May 29, 2022, near Rajbagh police station in Kathua district, in the border area of Talli Haria Chak. Seven UGCL grenades and seven magnetic and sticky bombs were discovered in the aftermath of the drone's crash.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU