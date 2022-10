Over 1,500 archaic acts to be repealed in the upcoming Parl session: Rijiju

Union Law Minister Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants lesser government role in people's lives and the Centre will repeal more than 1500 obsolete and archaic laws during the winter session of Parliament.

Obsolete laws are impediments in the normal life of common people and do not have relevance in the present time , nor deserve to remain in the statute books, Rijiju said addressing the 'Rozgar Mela' programme here.

"It is the prime minister's desire to reduce the compliance burden of the people, to ensure that they can live as peacefully as possible. He wants less government role in the life of the common people," Rijiju said.

Modi on Saturday launched Rozgar Mela, the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel.

We (NDA government at the Centre) have decided to remove all obsolete archaic laws from the statute as unnecessary laws are a burden to the common man. We have decided to revoke more than 1500 laws in the winter session of Parliament. I am ready to introduce many more repealment acts," he said.

Laws, he said, are meant to facilitate justice for the common people and not trouble them. They are meant to prescribe certain mechanisms to ensure that the life of common people is as normal as possible.

Rijiju praised for the NPP-led government in Meghalaya but expressed the desire that BJP be given more role in the BJP in the government for more benefit to the common people.

Meghalaya Assembly poll is due in about four months' time.

Rijiju said the Centre is giving special focus to NE and there is no reason why the region will lag behind in any sector.

"It is BJP's desire to make the northeast prosperous and India a powerful nation. "The party desires to fulfil the targets set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India prosperous and fully developed by 2047, he said.

The union minister said the home ministry is looking into the demand of the people to introduce ILP in Meghalaya to check outsiders to the state.

As the ILP is a local demand, the government has to take a collective decision taking into account the larger interest of everyone around, he stated.

