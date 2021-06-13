Over 15.3 million vaccine doses still available with states, UTs

-
More than 1.53 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, and over 4 lakh more will be delivered to them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said Sunday.
More than 26 crore (26,64,84,350) doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, through the Government of India (free of cost) channel and through direct state procurement category, it said.
Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 25,12,66,637 doses (as per data available at 8 am Sunday), the ministry said.
"More than 1.53 crore (1,53,79,233) COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. Furthermore, 4,48,760 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next three days," it said.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting states and UTs by providing vaccines free of cost.
In addition, the Centre has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the states/UTs.
