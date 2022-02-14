India reports over 34,000 fresh Covid-19 infections, 346 fatalities

-
-
As many as 34,113 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported across the country in the 24-hour period, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.
A total of 75.18 crore tests have been conducted so far in India, with 10,67,908 tests held in the last 24 hours, as per ministry data.
Country's active caseload currently stands at 4,78,882, which accounts for 1.12 per cent of total cases.
The daily positivity rate in India has been recorded at 3.19 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.99 per cent, as per the bulletin.
A total of 91,930 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at4,16,77,641, stated the bulletin. India's recovery rate now stands at 97.68 per cent.
The country reported 346 deaths in the country in the past 24 hours, increasing the total reported death count to 5,09,011.
A total of 1,72,95,87,490 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under a nationwide vaccination drive.
