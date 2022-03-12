Over 1.8 bn Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

-
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 180 crore on Saturday, the Union health ministry said.
In a tweet on the vaccination milestone, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "The figure of 180 crore vaccine doses crossed. Powered by spirit of Jan-Bhagidari (public participation), the world's largest vaccination drive is touching new heights under PM Narendra Modi Ji's leadership. Keep following COVID appropriate behaviour even after getting vaccinated."
More than 17 lakh (17,82,501) vaccine doses had been administered till 7 pm on Saturday, the health ministry said.
The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, it said.
Cumulatively, 96,70,88,980 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 81,27,51,251 second doses have been given, the ministry said.
"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 180 crore landmark milestone (1,80,10,69,235) today," it said.
Over 2.12 crore (2,12,29,004) precaution doses have been administered to the identified categories of beneficiaries so far, the ministry said.
According to ministry data, 55,32,99,604 first doses and 45,50,81,671 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories.
In the 15-18 age group, 5,58,62,634 first doses and 3,37,23,777 second doses have been administered, the ministry said.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people aged above 60 and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged above 45 from April 1.
The government then expanded the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be inoculated from May 1.
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in 15-18 age group.
India began administering precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers, including personnel deployed for election duty, and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 amid the country witnessing a spike in coronavirus infections fuelled by its Omicron variant.
