Over 26 mn unutilised doses available with states, private hospitals: Govt

More than 2.60 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories and private hospitals to be administered, the Union health ministry said on Monday.
Over 42,15,43,730 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, through all sources.
Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 39,55,31,378 doses (according to data available at 8 am on Monday).
More than 2,60,12,352 balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry said.
The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.
The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.
The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.
In the new phase of universalisation of the Covid vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs, the ministry said.
