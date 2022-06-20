Over 27.5 mn people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Myanmar

Myanmar has fully vaccinated more than 27.5 million people, or 50.18 per cent of the country's 54.8-million population, against Covid-19, according to its Ministry of Health.

The Ministry said that the country has administered over 64.1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and more than 2.4 million people have received booster shots, reports Xinhua news agency.

Myanmar reported five new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 613,490 cases, according to the Ministry.

The health authorities tested 4,160 people for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 0.12 per cent.

It added that the death toll in the country remained unchanged at 19,434 as no new fatalities were reported.

The total number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 in the country reached 592,492.

