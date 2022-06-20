Covid-19 active case tally crosses 500-mark in Lucknow, 2,500 in UP

-
ALSO READ
How BJP micro-managed Lakhimpur Kheri & adjoining areas in UP
SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 Highlights: Avesh Khan, Holder win thriller for Lucknow
IPL 2022 DC vs LSG Highlights: Mohsin Khan leads Lucknow to 6-runs victory
IPL 2022 LSG vs KKR Highlights: Bowlers hand Lucknow 75 run win vs Kolkata
Solara Active Pharma tanks 20%, hits 52-week low on weak Q3 results
-
The number of active Covid cases in Lucknow have crossed the 500-mark after a gap of nearly four months.
In Uttar Pradesh the number of cases has gone past the 2500-mark.
At least 89 more persons have tested positive for the infection in the past 24 hours, while 62 patients recovered in the same period, taking the active cases to 505.
According to the health department officials, fresh cases included four patients who were tested during a routine drive at a private hospital.
Among other cases, most people had influenza-like-illness followed by those who came in contact with the people diagnosed earlier.
Within the city, the highest number of cases were from Aliganj and Alambagh areas (15 cases each), followed by Old city (10), and Indiranagar, Chinhat and Sarojini Nagar (9 cases each).
Other cases were registered from City station (7), Gosainganj (4) NK Road (3), Turiyaganj (3) among other areas.
Among active cases, 18 patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the city, while the rest are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and are recovering in home isolation.
District surveillance officer (DSO) Dr Milind Vardhan said that people should take Covid seriously because most of the patients who are getting diagnosed have mild influenza-like symptoms.
"Although Covid-19 is not causing serious illness, if anyone has influenza-like symptoms, he/she should get tested and keep themselves isolated till results come," he added.
Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, the active case tally of Covid crossed the 2,500-mark on Sunday with 491 new cases, but 273 persons also recovered from the infection in the same duration.
More than half of the new and active cases (over 51 per cent) are concentrated in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Lucknow and Ghaziabad.
Experts advised caution, but said that there was no need to panic as Omicron was the operating virus.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU