Over 7.8 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses still available with States, UTs: Centre

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that 78,44,885 balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered.

The ministry said more than 31.83 crore vaccine doses have been provided by the Centre to states and union territories so far.

"More than 31.83 crores (31,83,36,450) vaccine doses have been provided by Government of India to States/UTs so far, through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 31,04,91,565 doses (as per data available at 8 am today)," it said.

Furthermore, more than 15,18,560 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next three days.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)