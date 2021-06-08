Over 246.5 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Centre

-
-
The Centre has provided more than 24 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to States and Union Territories till date, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.
"More than 24 crore (24,65,44,060) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category and of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 23,47,43,489 doses (as per data available at 8 am today)," it said.
The ministry further said that 1,19,46,925 COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories to be administered.
The implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 vaccination has started from May 1, 2021.
"Under the strategy, in every month 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by Govt. of India. It would continue to make these doses available to the State Govts totally free of cost as was being done earlier," the health ministry said.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In addition, the Centre has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the States/UTs.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in his address speech to the nation announced a centralized procurement system for Covid-19 vaccines, beginning from June 21, with 25 per cent of the procurement being made available for the private sector, as well as free vaccinations for everyone above the age of 18.
He also announced a cap of Rs 150 on the amount private hospitals can charge over the cost of the purchase of the vaccine from the manufacturer.
Also, 23,61,98,726 COVID vaccine doses have been administered so far in the nationwide vaccination drive.
