Over 9.4 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre

-
ALSO READ
Why did govt extend the interval between Covishield doses to 8 weeks?
Coronavirus LIVE: More than 13 mn vaccine doses administered, says govt
LIVE: India will provide 200,000 vaccine doses to UN Peacekeepers, says EAM
Coronavirus LIVE: Two-day vaccine dry run to begin in four states on Monday
Cardholders' data leaked on Dark Web: What it means and how it affects you
-
More than 94.47 lakh COVID-19 vaccine dosesare still available with the states and UTs which will receive over36 lakhfresh doses in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
The Government of India has so far provided nearly 17.02 crore vaccine doses (17,02,42,410) to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,07,94,796 doses, according to data available at 8 am.
"More than 94.47 lakh COVID vaccine doses (94,47,614) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.
"Furthermore, more than 36 lakh (36,37,030) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states and UTs within the next three days," the ministry said.
Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination to inoculate those in the age group of 18-44 years has started from May 1.
Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on the CoWIN portal or through the Aarogya Setu app.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU