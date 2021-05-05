JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

T Rabi Sankar takes over as RBI deputy governor, has a tenure of 3 years
Business Standard

Over 9.4 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre

More than 9.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs which will receive over 3.6 million doses in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday

Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | Health Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Covishield coronavirus vaccine | Photo: PTI
Covishield coronavirus vaccine | Photo: PTI

More than 94.47 lakh COVID-19 vaccine dosesare still available with the states and UTs which will receive over36 lakhfresh doses in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Government of India has so far provided nearly 17.02 crore vaccine doses (17,02,42,410) to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,07,94,796 doses, according to data available at 8 am.

"More than 94.47 lakh COVID vaccine doses (94,47,614) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

"Furthermore, more than 36 lakh (36,37,030) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states and UTs within the next three days," the ministry said.

Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination to inoculate those in the age group of 18-44 years has started from May 1.

Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on the CoWIN portal or through the Aarogya Setu app.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, May 05 2021. 12:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU