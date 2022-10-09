Parts of Noida face waterlogging due to incessant rainfall in Delhi-NCR

Parts of witnessed severe as incessant heavy lashed Delhi and NCR on Sunday.

The city reeled under severe after continuous lashing the city since Saturday. The led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of including the 'underpass' in Sector 126.

The people crossing the underpass were seen to move slowly as the 'underpass' was waterlogged.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital and the NCR area recorded heavy rain on October 8 and October 9.

The reported rains in the capital area amount to 74.3mm, 87.2mm, and 85.2mm at SFD, Lodhi Road, and Ayaynagar respectively. Also, Delhi ridge and Palam reported 60 and 64mm respectively.

The people of Delhi-NCR received more on Sunday.

As per the weather forecasting agency, the recorded on Sunday is not record-breaking for the month of October in terms of daily 24 hours rain amount.

However, the weather forecasting agency has not issued a warning or alert for Delhi-NCR.

The IMD said that the capital will not receive significant rainfall from October 10 onwards, however, drizzling or light rain might happen.

Speaking to ANI, RK Jenamani, Scientist, IMD, said, "As per latest analysis, rainfall activity is occurring over north India due to interaction between western disturbance which is at the middle and upper troposphere and at the lower level there is a because its cyclonic circulation over the Gujarat region and from there the moisture because the wind is coming towards the Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR region and East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh. If we see the rainfall activity till 8:50 am in the morning, heavy to heavy rainfall occurred mainly over the UP and MP, Gujarat, and Konkan region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)