JUST IN
Mulayam Singh Yadav quite critical today, on life-saving drugs: Hospital
Vande Bharat Express: Nose cone on the line with frequent mishaps
Indian exporters keeping fingers crossed as recession clouds loom over EU
India, Taiwan should consider finalising FTA very soon: Taiwanese Envoy
Water woes: Desiltation process to hit 2 mn people of Ghaziabad, Noida
Docudrama Gandhada Gudi is tribute to Mother Nature, says PM Modi
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes Karnataka leg of Bharat-Jodo Yatra
Congress leader Bhanwar Lal Sharma passes away at Jaipur hospital
PM Modi greets people of the nation on occasion of 'Valmiki Jayanti'
Indian Foreign Service will expand India's footprint: Jaishankar on IFS Day
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Mumbai: Pizza with glass shards 'topping' - Domino's orders probe
Business Standard

Parts of Noida face waterlogging due to incessant rainfall in Delhi-NCR

Parts of Noida witnessed severe waterlogging as incessant heavy rainfall lashed Delhi and NCR on Sunday

Topics
noida | Waterlogging | Rainfall

ANI  General News 

waterlogging, Delhi, Noida
Representative Image

Parts of Noida witnessed severe waterlogging as incessant heavy rainfall lashed Delhi and NCR on Sunday.

The city reeled under severe waterlogging after continuous rainfall lashing the city since Saturday. The waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Noida including the 'underpass' in Sector 126.

The people crossing the underpass were seen to move slowly as the 'underpass' was waterlogged.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital and the NCR area recorded heavy rain on October 8 and October 9.

The reported rains in the national capital area amount to 74.3mm, 87.2mm, and 85.2mm at SFD, Lodhi Road, and Ayaynagar respectively. Also, Delhi ridge and Palam reported 60 and 64mm respectively.

The people of Delhi-NCR received more on Sunday.

As per the weather forecasting agency, the rainfall recorded on Sunday is not record-breaking for the month of October in terms of daily 24 hours rain amount.

However, the weather forecasting agency has not issued a warning or alert for Delhi-NCR.

The IMD said that the national capital will not receive significant rainfall from October 10 onwards, however, drizzling or light rain might happen.

Speaking to ANI, RK Jenamani, Scientist, IMD, said, "As per latest analysis, rainfall activity is occurring over north India due to interaction between western disturbance which is at the middle and upper troposphere and at the lower level there is a because its cyclonic circulation over the Gujarat region and from there the moisture because the wind is coming towards the Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR region and East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh. If we see the rainfall activity till 8:50 am in the morning, heavy to heavy rainfall occurred mainly over the UP and MP, Gujarat, and Konkan region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on noida

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 17:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.