Physical classes in schools, colleges to resume from Nov 29 in Delhi: Rai

Suspended due to high pollution levels, physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions will resume from November 29, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.
He said all government offices will open from Monday. Rai urged government staff to use public transport and said special buses will be deployed for them.
The minister said only CNG and electric vehicles, barring those engaged in essential services, will be allowed to enter Delhi from November 27.
The ban on the entry of vehicles operating on other fuels will remain till December 3, he said after a review meeting with senior officials.
The Delhi government on Monday lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities in view of an improvement in the air quality and inconvenience caused to workers.
On November 13, the city government had ordered closure of all educational institutes in Delhi due to high air pollution levels.
