PM Imran Khan launches Pakistan-China investment forum

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched an investment forum with China with an aim to increase Chinese companies' funding in Pakistan and to promote business to business industrial cooperation.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said investors were being fully facilitated in Pakistan with the government taking steps to remove hurdles in the process of investment, Radio Pakistan reported.
The country's development is linked to industrial development and promotion of exports, Khan said.
He also said that in the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, agricultural development was being focused on. Emphasising the vertical development of cities for food security and environmental protection, he said, Pakistan can learn from China in urban development as well.
According to the PM Office, the Pak-China Business Investment Forum has been formed with the collaboration of the Board of Investment Pakistan and All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises.
The forum consists of eighteen Chinese and nineteen Pakistani companies and is aimed at increasing Chinese companies' investment in Pakistan and promoting business to business industrial cooperation.
The forum would try to promote sustainable investment and export industry and the development of modern technology in Pakistan.
The Prime Minister also said that Pakistan effectively and successfully coped with the Covid-19, which has been acknowledged at the international level. He said that Pakistan has been declared as the first country that returned to normalcy after COVID-19.
