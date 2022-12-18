JUST IN
Bill to amend multi-state cooperative society law may create chaos in LS
Singapore airport reconnects with South Asian cities, adds Pune to network
Stealth guided missile destroyer Mormugao commissioned into Indian Navy
Goa CM slams Rahul Gandhi, says his love for China has gone beyond limits
AIIMS cyber attack: Delhi Police seeks data on Chinese hackers from CBI
India records 176 fresh Covid-19 cases; active tally declines to 3,552
Delhi's air quality 'very poor', minimum temperature settles at 6.2 deg C
176 schools in UP may face derecognition over complaints of mass copying
Karnataka assembly winter session to begin tomorrow amid border dispute
PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 6,800 cr in Meghalaya, Tripura today
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
91 suspected measles cases detected in parts of Gujarat's Mehsana
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PM Modi arrives in Tripura; set to address rally, launch projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to inaugurate projects and address a rally in Tripura among other engagements, arrived here on Sunday afternoon

Topics
Narendra Modi | Tripura

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

PM Modi, narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to inaugurate projects and address a rally in Tripura among other engagements, arrived here on Sunday afternoon.

Governor SN Arya, Chief Minister Manik Saha, Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma and Union minister Pratima Bhoumik greeted the PM at the airport.

Shortly after his arrival at 3.19 pm, Modi left for Vivekananda Ground, where he is set to address a rally.

He was given a rousing welcome by school and college students, who danced on two sides of the road leading to the venue of the rally from the airport.

The PM will be launching projects worth over Rs 4,350 crore in Tripura.

Earlier in the day, he had inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects in Meghalaya, besides attending the golden jubilee celebrations of North Eastern Council (NEC).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 16:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU