PM Modi arrives in Tripura; set to address rally, launch projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to inaugurate projects and address a rally in Tripura among other engagements, arrived here on Sunday afternoon.
Governor SN Arya, Chief Minister Manik Saha, Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma and Union minister Pratima Bhoumik greeted the PM at the airport.
Shortly after his arrival at 3.19 pm, Modi left for Vivekananda Ground, where he is set to address a rally.
He was given a rousing welcome by school and college students, who danced on two sides of the road leading to the venue of the rally from the airport.
The PM will be launching projects worth over Rs 4,350 crore in Tripura.
Earlier in the day, he had inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects in Meghalaya, besides attending the golden jubilee celebrations of North Eastern Council (NEC).
First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 16:27 IST
