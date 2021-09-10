JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

1,800 Amrapali homebuyers, including Dhoni, told to clear dues in 15 days
Business Standard

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Covid-19 situation, vaccination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 related situation and the vaccination drive in the country

Topics
Coronavirus Tests | Narendra Modi | Coronavirus Vaccine

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks via video conferencing in Delhi after inaugurating the renovated Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs memorial on Saturday, August 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 related situation and the vaccination drive in the country, government sources said.

The meeting comes a day after Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India is still going through the second wave of COVID-19 and it is not over yet.

He had said 35 districts are still reporting a weekly Covid positivity rate of over 10 per cent while it is between five to 10 per cent in 30 districts.

More than half of India's adult population has received at least one dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine while 18 per cent have got both the shots, the Union government had said on Thursday as the total number of jabs administered in the country crossed 72 crore.
 

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, September 10 2021. 17:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU