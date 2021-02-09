PM Modi expresses condolences to families of deceased in UP accident

Prime Minister on Tuesday expressed deepest condolences to the families of those killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Varanasi-Jaunpur highway in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district.

Six people were killed and 11 others injured in the

All the 17 people were travelling in a jeep after attending a cremation in Varanasi, police said, adding the collision took place between the vehicle and a truck.

"Got the sad news of the death of people in a road near the Varanasi-Jaunpur border in I express my deepest condolences to the families of those people and wish a speedy recovery for those who have been injured in the accident," Modi was quoted as saying by the Prime Minister's Office.

