PM Modi expresses condolences to families of deceased in UP accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deepest condolences to the families of those killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Varanasi-Jaunpur highway in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district.
Six people were killed and 11 others injured in the accident.
All the 17 people were travelling in a jeep after attending a cremation in Varanasi, police said, adding the collision took place between the vehicle and a truck.
"Got the sad news of the death of people in a road accident near the Varanasi-Jaunpur border in Uttar Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those people and wish a speedy recovery for those who have been injured in the accident," Modi was quoted as saying by the Prime Minister's Office.
