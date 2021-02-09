Govt treating farmers the way it should be treating China: Owaisi

-
ALSO READ
Govt should include MSP in farm laws or take back legislations: Owaisi
LIVE: Host farmers at your house like you treated Obama, Owaisi tells PM
Farmers' protests LIVE: Unions reject Centre's proposal to set up panel
LIVE: Protesting farmers write to Centre, put up 4-point agenda for talks
Farmers' protest LIVE: Centre, farmer unions meeting postponed to Jan 20
-
Asking the government to withdraw the three farm laws, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM) on Tuesday accused the Centre of treating farmers the way it should be treating China on the borders of the country.
Participating in a discussion in Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President for his address, Owaisi said the "infrastructure" that should have been created at the borders to check Chinese troops was erected at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders to prevent farmers from entering Delhi.
He wanted to know why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "shying" away from taking the name of China which is responsible for the killing of Indian soldiers and constructing a village in Arunachal Pradesh.
Owaisi hoped that during his reply to the debate, PM Modi will blame China for its actions against India.
He said the government should rescind the three controversial farm laws and contended that Parliament was not competent to legislate on agriculture which is a state subject.
He also wondered as to how the government decided to suspend the three farm laws for one-and-half years once they have been passed by Parliament.
Owaisi also came down heavily on the government for not filing an appeal against the court judgement in the Babri demolition case acquitting all the accused.
It is a signal to the cadre to repeat similar kinds of activities at Mathura and Kashi, he alleged
Referring to the 'andolanjivi' remark of Modi, Owaisi said that he was an 'andolanjivi' as it was the right of people to protest against the policies of the government.
India is a democracy and not a monarchy, he added.
Hanuman Beniwal (RLP) said that he had left the NDA because of the farm laws and will not hesitate to quit Lok Sabha in support of the demands of the farmers who are protesting at the borders of Delhi.
He claimed that even BJP members privately admit that they will have to face problems in the next general elections on account of the farm laws.
Meenakshi Lekhi (BJP) said that there was an international conspiracy to destabilise and defame India over the farmers' protest issue.
She said that protests were organised at the time of the visit of the then US President Donald Trump and now on January 26 to catch the attention of global media.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU