PM Modi greets people of the nation on occasion of 'Valmiki Jayanti'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of 'Valmiki Jayanti'.
Saint Valmiki is the author of epic Ramayana and enjoys a large following, especially among the Dalits.
Modi also posted an audio clip of his tribute to Valmiki. The saint's ideas have inspired his government's initiatives, he noted.
First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 10:58 IST
