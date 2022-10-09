PM Modi greets people of the nation on occasion of 'Valmiki Jayanti'

Prime Minister on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of 'Valmiki Jayanti'.

Saint Valmiki is the author of epic Ramayana and enjoys a large following, especially among the Dalits.

Modi also posted an audio clip of his tribute to Valmiki. The saint's ideas have inspired his government's initiatives, he noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)