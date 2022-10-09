JUST IN
Delhi records heavy rainfall on Oct 8-9, several areas waterlogged
Business Standard

PM Modi greets people of the nation on occasion of 'Valmiki Jayanti'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of 'Valmiki Jayanti'

Narendra Modi | India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses on the occasion of dedication of Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, in Ayodhya, via video message on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of 'Valmiki Jayanti'.

Saint Valmiki is the author of epic Ramayana and enjoys a large following, especially among the Dalits.

Modi also posted an audio clip of his tribute to Valmiki. The saint's ideas have inspired his government's initiatives, he noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 10:58 IST

