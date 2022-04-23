Chouhan meets PM Modi, 2 leaders discuss MP govt's development initiatives

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister met Prime Minister on Saturday to brief him about various initiatives of his government, with the two leaders also discussing a host of issues.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Met MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who discussed the good governance initiatives of the MP Government and how their transformative schemes are bringing a positive change in people's lives."



Issues related to law and order besides the naxal issue, Ken-Betwa river interlinking project and several other matters also figured in their discussion, with Chouhan briefing Modi about the measures taken by his government, officials said.

