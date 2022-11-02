JUST IN
PM Modi inaugurates 3,024 EWS flats in Delhi to rehabilitate slum dwellers

Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were among those who attended the event

Topics
Narendra Modi | economically weaker section | Real Estate

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated 3,024 newly constructed flats for the Economically Weaker Sections in Delhi as part of an in-situ slum rehabilitation project.

He did the honours at a ceremony here which was also attended by the beneficiaries. Modi handed over the keys of the flats to many of them.

This will give the slum dwellers a sense of ownership and security, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office had earlier said.

The in-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 Jhuggi-Jhopri clusters is being undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in line with the prime minister's vision to provide housing for all, it said.

Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were among those who attended the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 17:36 IST


