PM Modi made Kashmir 'crown of India' after revoking Article 370: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made Kashmir the "crown of India" after revoking Article 370.
Addressing an election rally in Jakhania, Ghazipur, Shah said, "Akhilesh Yadav said that there'll be a bloodbath if Article 370 is revoked... We revoked it, nobody even pelted a pebble, let alone a bloodbath, PM Modi made Kashmir the crown of India."
Slamming the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shah said that he wears spectacles of two glasses -- one for caste and the second for religion.
"Akhilesh only sees caste and religion through his spectacles. A religion is seen through one lens, in which you and I are not. Through another lens, he sees caste, through which also we are not visible. Only BJP can do Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," he said.
Shah, who has been on a campaigning trail in Uttar Pradesh for the ongoing seven-phased Assembly elections, said that this election is "not only to make the BJP candidate an MLA, but it is to ensure the bright future of crores of backward society people of the state."
Heaping praises for the work done by the incumbent BJP government, Shah said they have provided houses to about 82 lakh poor people of the state.
"2.54 crore farmers have been given Rs 6,000 in their bank accounts every year under PM Kisan Yojana. After the formation of the BJP government in the state, no farmer will have to pay electricity bills," Shah said.
A total of 54 Assembly seats across nine districts including Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra, will go to polls in the seventh and final phase on March 7.
