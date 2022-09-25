JUST IN
Senior Congress leader, eight-time legislator Aryadan Mohammed dies
Carnival of sorts: Palace city of Mysuru gears up for Dasara from Monday
India really matters more in this polarised world: EAM Jaishankar
EAM Jaishankar meets UN Chief Guterres, discusses global challenges
Discussed Ukraine, G20, UN reforms with Russia's Lavrov, says Jaishankar
India to address debt, food, energy security with G20 members: S Jaishankar
India believes dialogue diplomacy the only way out: Jaishankar at UNGA
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over issues of price rise, unemployment
Special court grants custody of 11 PFI activists to NIA till Sep 30
Sonali Phogat death case: Family accuses BJP's Kuldeep Bishnoi of murder
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Senior Congress leader, eight-time legislator Aryadan Mohammed dies
Business Standard

PM Modi pays tribute to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on birth anniversary

PM Narendra Modi paid tributes to BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, saying his emphasis on "antyodaya" and serving the poor keeps inspiring them

Topics
Narendra Modi | Deen Dayal Upadhyay

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi at Mangaluru, Karnataka
PM Narendra Modi (Photo: BJP/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, saying his emphasis on "antyodaya" and serving the poor keeps inspiring them.

Born in 1916 in Mathura, Upadhyaya was a RSS functionary and one of the founding members of the Jana Sangh, the forerunner to the BJP.

His philosophy of "integral humanism" and antyodaya (uplifting the most deprived) has been cited by Modi as a guiding principle for his government's welfare measures.

"I pay homage to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Ji on his Jayanti. His emphasis on Antyodaya and serving the poor keeps inspiring us. He is also widely remembered as an exceptional thinker and intellectual," Modi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 09:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.