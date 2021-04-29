PM Modi reviews Army's preparedness, initiatives in Covid management

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. They discussed various initiatives being taken by the Army to help in COVID management, said the Prime Minster's Office (PMO).
According to the statement released by the PMO, General MM Naravane informed the Prime Minister that the medical staff of the Army is being made available to various state governments.
He also briefed the Prime Minister that the Army is setting up temporary hospitals in various parts of the country, the PMO said.
It further informed that General MM Naravane apprised PM Modi that Army is opening up its hospitals for civilians wherever possible, adding that citizens can approach their nearest army hospitals.
General MM Naravane informed the PM that the Army is helping with manpower for imported Oxygen tankers and vehicles where specialised skills are required to manage them, the PMO said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU