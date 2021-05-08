PM Modi speaks to CMs of Maharashtra, MP, Himachal, TN on Covid situation

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to chief ministers of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on the COVID-19 situation in their states, government sources said.
Modi has been interacting with various chief ministers over telephone for the last couple of days to take stock of the pandemic situation in their states.
In tweets, the office of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Modi expressed satisfaction over the declining infection rate in the state and assured Chouhan of all possible help from the Centre.
Chouhan informed the prime minister about various efforts being undertaken by the state to fight the pandemic and thanked him for the Centre's support.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur also tweeted about his interaction with Modi.
According to the latest update, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh reported 11,708 and 4,177 COVID-19 cases respectively in a day.
Maharashtra, which recorded 54,022 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, has been the worst-affected state during the second wave of the infections.
Though some of its cities, including Mumbai, have seen consistent improvement, the situation in many parts of the state remains of concern.
Tamil Nadu has reported 26,465 new cases in the latest update.
Its chief minister M K Stalin took office on Friday and has now announced complete lockdown across the state to curb the rising cases.
