PM Modi speaks to Qatar's Amir to celebrate 50 yrs of diplomatic ties

-
ALSO READ
PM Sharif leaves for 2-day Qatar visit amid political turmoil in Pakistan
Biden welcomes ceasefire between Israel, Gaza-based militants
Saudi Arabian King appoints Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as PM
Egypt, Qatar sign 3 MoUs in Doha to boost cooperation: Egyptian presidency
Jaishankar meets Saudi Arabian Crown Prince, apprises him of bilateral ties
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Qatar's Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as the two leaders agreed to jointly celebrate the 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2023.
Modi also conveyed him his best wishes for a successful football World Cup in Qatar.
He tweeted, "Was happy to speak with HH Amir @TamimBinHamad of Qatar. Thanked him for his gracious Diwali greetings, and conveyed best wishes for a successful @FIFAWorldCup in Qatar. We agreed to jointly celebrate 50 yrs of India-Qatar diplomatic relations in 2023.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 17:52 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU