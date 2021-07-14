PM Modi to inaugurate several rail projects in Gujarat on Friday

-
ALSO READ
Rail Land Development Authority puts seven land parcels on auction
Piyush Goyal dedicates series of projects for rail infrastructure in WB
3,816 rail coaches available for use at present for Covid care: Railways
Govt may bring in reverse auction system for supplying rails to Railways
A beaten track: Plan for Railways has vision but lacks clarity on execution
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several key railway projects in Gujarat via video-conferencing on Friday and also throw open an Aquatics and Robotics Gallery and a Nature Park in the Gujarat Science City to the public.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday said the railway projects include the newly-redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital railway station, the gauge converted-cum-electrified Mahesana-Varetha line and the newly-electrified Surendranagar-Pipavav section.
Modi will also flag off two new trains, the Gandhinagar Capital-Varanasi Superfast Express and an MEMU service train between Gandhinagar Capital and Varetha.
The PMO said the Gandhinagar Capital railway station has been upgraded at a cost of Rs 71 crore and provided with world class amenities, at par with modern airports.
Care has been taken to make it a "divyang" (differently-abled) friendly station by providing it with a special ticket booking counter, ramps, lifts and a dedicated parking space. The complete building is designed and provided with green building rating features.
The state-of-the-art external facade will have daily theme-based lighting with 32 themes and the station will also house a five-star hotel, the PMO said.
The Mahesana-Varetha gauge conversion of 55 km has been completed at a cost of Rs 293 crore, along with the electrification work at a cost of Rs 74 crore, it added.
The state-of-the-art public Aquatics Gallery consists of tanks dedicated to aquatic species from different regions of the world, along with a main tank with sharks from across the world. There is also a 28-metre walkway tunnel, providing a unique experience.
The Robotics Gallery is an interactive gallery showcasing the frontiers of robotic technologies, which would provide a platform for the visitors to explore the ever-advancing field of robotics, the PMO said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU