PM Modi to inaugurate several rail projects in Gujarat on Friday

Prime Minister will inaugurate several key railway projects in Gujarat via video-conferencing on Friday and also throw open an Aquatics and Robotics Gallery and a Nature Park in the Gujarat Science City to the public.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday said the railway projects include the newly-redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital railway station, the gauge converted-cum-electrified Mahesana-Varetha line and the newly-electrified Surendranagar-Pipavav section.

Modi will also flag off two new trains, the Gandhinagar Capital-Varanasi Superfast Express and an MEMU service train between Gandhinagar Capital and Varetha.

The PMO said the Gandhinagar Capital railway station has been upgraded at a cost of Rs 71 crore and provided with world class amenities, at par with modern airports.

Care has been taken to make it a "divyang" (differently-abled) friendly station by providing it with a special ticket booking counter, ramps, lifts and a dedicated parking space. The complete building is designed and provided with green building rating features.

The state-of-the-art external facade will have daily theme-based lighting with 32 themes and the station will also house a five-star hotel, the PMO said.

The Mahesana-Varetha gauge conversion of 55 km has been completed at a cost of Rs 293 crore, along with the electrification work at a cost of Rs 74 crore, it added.

The state-of-the-art public Aquatics Gallery consists of tanks dedicated to aquatic species from different regions of the world, along with a main tank with sharks from across the world. There is also a 28-metre walkway tunnel, providing a unique experience.

The Robotics Gallery is an interactive gallery showcasing the frontiers of robotic technologies, which would provide a platform for the visitors to explore the ever-advancing field of robotics, the PMO said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)