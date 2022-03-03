PM Modi to participate in Quad leaders' virtual meeting today

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with US President Joe Biden, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, will participate in a Quad leaders' virtual meeting on Thursday.
As per a statement released by the ministry of external affairs, the leaders will continue their dialogue after the September 2021 Summit in Washington DC.
The four leaders will exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific.
"The Quad leaders will also review ongoing efforts to implement the leaders' initiatives announced as part of the Quad's contemporary and positive agenda," said the statement.
