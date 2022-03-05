PM Modi to unveil RK Laxman museum, launch Pune Metro on Sunday

-
ALSO READ
Metro work in Pune incomplete, but PM Modi will inaugurate it: Sharad Pawar
Telangana CM KCR holds political discussions with Sharad Pawar in Mumbai
PM Modi to inaugurate Adi Shankaracharya's statue in Kedarnath today
PM Narendra Mod hails Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as India's pride
Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in Australia, cops begin investigations
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Pune on Sunday to inaugurate an art gallery-museum dedicated to the legendary cartoonist R.K. Laxman and also inaugurate the new Pune Metro Rail Project as part of his packed schedule, officials said here on Saturday.
He will throw open the completed 12-km stretch of the total 32.20 km long Metro Rail project providing world-class urban mobility infrastructure to Pune, and inaugurate an exhibition at Garware Metro Station.
The Pune Metro Rail - for which Modi laid the foundation stone in December 2016 - is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,400 crore, and he will go on a ride from Garware to Anandnagar stations.
The PM will also unveil a 9.5 feet tall statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, made of 1,850 kg gun metal, in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) complex.
In the afternoon, Modi will lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement projects of the Mula-Mutha river on a 9 km stretch slated to cost Rs 1,080 crore.
The works involve river edge protection, interception sewage network, public amenities, boating, etc on the Mula-Mutha river on the concept of 'One City, One Operator' costing Rs 1,470-crore.
Under this, a total of 11 sewage treatment plants shall be built with a capacity of around 400 MLD.
The Prime Minister will inaugurate the 'R.K. Laxman Art Gallery-Museum' at Balewadi, dedicated to the legendary cartoonist who passed away in January 2015.
The museum highlight is a miniature model based on the fictional village of Malgudi which will be made alive through the audio-visual effect. Cartoons with the famed 'You Said It' logo, drawn by Laxman will be showcased here.
Modi will launch the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Symbiosis University and 100 e-buses and an e-bus depot at Baner.
--IANS
qn/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU