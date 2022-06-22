PM Modi to visit Germany, UAE from June 26-28 to attend G7 Summit: MEA

Prime Minister will pay a three-day visit to and the United Arab Emirates beginning Sunday.

The (MEA) said Modi will visit from June 26 to June 27 to attend the .

"Prime Minister will be visiting Schloss Elmau, at the invitation of Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, for the under the German Presidency on June 26 and 27," the MEA said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said Modi will travel to the from Germany on June 28.

"After attending the G7 Summit, the prime minister will be travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on June 28 to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former President and Abu Dhabi ruler," the MEA said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)