Indifference towards tech use in governance before 2014 hurt poor: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said there was an environment of "indifference" towards the use of technology in governance before 2014 due to which the poor and the middle class suffered the most.
Addressing a gathering after inaugurating India's biggest drone festival in Delhi, he said the enthusiasm being seen in India about drone technology is amazing and indicates possibilities of an emerging sector of employment generation.
He said eight years ago "we started implementing new mantras of good governance". "Walking on the path of minimum government and maximum governance, priority was given to ease of living and ease of doing business," Modi said.
During the earlier governments, technology was considered a part of the problem and efforts were made to label it "anti-poor", the prime minister said.
"Due to this, there was an environment of indifference towards the use of technology in governance before 2014. The poor, the deprived, the middle class suffered the most," he said.
Technology has helped a lot in ensuring last-mile delivery, Modi said.
PM Swamitva Yojana is an example of how drone technology is becoming the basis of a big revolution, he said, adding under it, for the first time every property in villages is being digitally mapped and digital property cards are being given to the people.
Modi also said the use of drones will rise in sectors such as agriculture, sports, defence and disaster management.
'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022' is a two-day event being held on May 27 and 28. Along with Modi, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh were also present at the inaugural event.
