PM Modi waiting for 'achhe din' as China abducts Indian citizens: Rahul

Congress leader targeted Prime Minister on Thursday, alleging that he is silently waiting for "achhe din" as China is abducting and torturing Indian citizens.

"China first captured our land and is now abducting our citizens and torturing them. Modiji is silently waiting for achhe din. Shameful," he said in a tweet In Hindi.

Gandhi tagged a news report citing a statement of BJP MP Tapir Gao, who urged the government to find a solution as China is picking up Indian citizens.

This comes after Arunachal teen Miram Taron was abducted and subsequently released by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China. He alleged that he was tortured by the PLA.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stormed to power at the Centre in 2014 on the promise of bringing back "achhe din" (good days) in the country.

