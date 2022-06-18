PM Modi writes blog dedicated to his mother on her 100th birthday

-
ALSO READ
CJI N Ramana stresses on respecting mother, mother tongue and motherland
Gujarat: PM Modi meets his mother on her birthday, seeks her blessings
PM Modi's mother Hiraba to enter 100th year on June 18, says family
Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday
Prime Minister Modi on two-day visit to Gujarat, meets his mother
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a blog dedicated to his mother as she entered the 100th year of her life on Saturday, highlighting her sacrifices and the various aspects of her life which "shaped" his mind, personality, and self-confidence.
"Maa... this isn't a mere word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, 18th June, is the day my Mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I have penned a few thoughts expressing joy and gratitude," Modi said on Twitter.
He met his mother in Gujarat to greet her and sought her blessings.
"My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers," he said in his blog post, which is available in several regional languages besides Hindi and English.
The prime minister noted there were only two instances when his mother accompanied him publicly.
Once, it was at a public function in Ahmedabad when she applied tilak on his forehead after he had returned from Srinagar where he had hoisted the national flag at the Lal Chowk after completing the Ekta Yatra, he said.
The second instance was when he first took oath as Gujarat chief minister in 2001.
Modi said a life lesson his mother taught him was that it was possible to be learned without being formally educated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU