PM praises farmers, says record agri output, procurement even during Covid

Prime Minister on Sunday appreciated the farmers across the country and pointed out that there was a record production of crops even during the COVID pandemic.

Addressing his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today, the Prime Minister said that the COVID pandemic affected each and every sector but the agricultural sector produced record crops.

"Our country faced such a big crisis that it affected every system of the country. The agricultural sector protected itself from this attack to a great extent. Not only did it keep itself safe, but the sector also progressed, moving forward," the Prime Minister said.

"The farmers produced record output and this time the country went on to procure a record amount of crops. This time in many places farmers have got more than the minimum support price (MSP) for mustard," he said.

"Due to the record food grain production, our country has been able to provide support to every countryman. Today, 800 million underprivileged citizens are being provided free ration in this hour of crisis. So, no such a day ever occurs in a needy home when the stove is not lit," PM Modi added.

"The Kisan Rail has so far transported nearly 2 lakh tonnes of produce. Now the farmers are able to send fruits, vegetables, grains to other remote parts of the country at a very low cost," the Prime Minister said.

he pointed out that farmers were doing wonders in many areas by taking advantage of the new arrangements. "Take, for example, the farmers of Agartala. These farmers produce very good jackfruit harvest. Anticipating their demand in the country and abroad, this time the jackfruit of farmers of Agartala was brought to Guwahati by rail. These jackfruits are now being sent to London from Guwahati," he said.

"Similarly, you must have also heard the name of the Shahi Litchi of Bihar. In 2018, the Government also gave GI Tag to Shahi Litchi so that its identity would be reinforced and the farmers would get more benefits. This time the Shahi Litchi of Bihar has also been sent to London by air. From East to West, North to South our country is full of such unique flavors and products," PM Modi said.

"You must definitely have heard about the mangoes of Vizianagaram in South India. Now, who wouldn't like to eat this mango? Therefore, now the Kisan Rail is ferrying hundreds of tons of Vizianagaram mangoes to Delhi. The people of Delhi and North India will get to eat Vizianagaram mangoes, and the farmers of Vizianagaram will earn well," he added.

The radio programme comes on the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre is completing 7 years in power.

The programme is broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

