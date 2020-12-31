PM sets Aug 15, 2022 as deadline for Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla project

During the 34th PRAGATI interaction on Wednesday, Prime Minister fixed August 15, 2022 as the deadline for completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar- Rail Link project, said Administration.

According to the official website of the Prime Minister, he chaired the 34th PRAGATI interaction today, where various projects, programmes, and grievances were reviewed.

"Projects of the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs were discussed. These projects, with a total cost of about Rs 1 lakh crore, pertained to ten states and Union Territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat and Dadra, and Nagar Haveli," the official statement said.

It said that during the interaction, the programmes-Ayushman Bharat and Jal JeevanMission were also reviewed, and grievances related to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs were taken up.

"Prime Minister directed all the officials to ensure and expedite a comprehensive resolution of grievances. For the projects being reviewed, the Prime Minister asked Chief Secretaries to ensure early resolution of pending issues and target completion by the due date," it added.

It added that PM Modi said that all states should strive for 100 per cent enrolment in Ayushman Bharat at the earliest, and also encouraged states and UTs to draw a roadmap for achieving the targets in Mission Mode under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Notably, in the previous 33 PRAGATI interactions, 280 projects, along with 50 programmes/schemes and grievances across 18 sectors have been taken up.

