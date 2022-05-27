PM to address cooperative institutions' leaders seminar in Gujarat tomorrow

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tour Gujarat on Saturday during which he will visit a newly-built hospital, address a seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions and inaugurate a Nano Urea (liquid) plant, his office said.
Around 10 am on Saturday, he will visit the newly built Matushri K D P Multispeciality Hospital at Atkot in Rajkot, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. This will be followed by his address at a public function at the venue.
Thereafter, around 4 pm, Prime Minister Modi will address the seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on the subject 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. There he will also inaugurate a Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant built at IFFCO, Kalol, the PMO said.
According to it, the cooperative sector of Gujarat has been a role model for the entire nation. There are over 84,000 societies in the cooperative sector in the state with about 231 lakh members.
In yet another step towards further strengthening the cooperative movement in Gujarat, a seminar on 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' attended by leaders of various cooperative institutions will take place at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.
Over 7,000 representatives from various cooperative institutions of the state will participate in the seminar, the statement said.
It also said that to further provide farmers with the means to boost productivity and help increase their income, the prime minister will inaugurate the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol at a cost of around Rs 175 crore.
The ultramodern Nano Fertilizer Plant has been set up keeping in mind the increase in crop yield through the use of Nano Urea. The plant will produce about 1.5 lakh 500-ml bottles daily.
The Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital, which is being visited by the prime minister in Rajkot, is managed by Shree Patel Seva Samaj.
It will make available high-end medical equipment and provide world-class healthcare facilities to the people of the region.
