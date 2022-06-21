PM to virtually attend BRICS Summit; focus on developing-country issues

On the the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister will attend the 14th Summit hosted by China in virtual format on June 23-24.

This includes a high-level dialogue on global development between the guest countries on June 24.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of common concern for all the developing countries. countries have regularly called for reform of the multilateral system in order to make it more representative and inclusive.

"Discussions during the 14th BRICS Summit are expected to cover intra-BRICS cooperation in areas such as counter-terrorism, trade, health, traditional medicine, environment, S&T and innovation, agriculture, technical and vocational education & training, and MSMEs. Discussions are also likely on issues like reform of the multilateral system, combating Covid-19 pandemic and global economic recovery, among others," the MEA said.

Prior to the Summit, Modi will participate, by way of a recorded keynote speech, in the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum on Wednesday.

