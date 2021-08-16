PM to virtually inaugurate projects of Somnath temple in Gujarat on Aug 20

-
ALSO READ
Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Gir Somnath in Gujarat early morning
Stone from Sita Eliya in Sri Lanka to be used for making Ayodhya Ram temple
Telangana's Ramappa temple conferred UNESCO heritage tag
Ram temple in Ayodhya to open for devotees at the end of 2023
Assaulting AIIMS staff: Court upholds 2-year jail to Somnath Bharti
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for four projects, worth Rs 83 crore, of the famous Somnath Temple in Gujarat virtually on August 20, temple authorities said on Monday.
The PM is the chairman of the Shree Somnath Trust (SST) which manages the affairs of the world-famous temple located in Prabhas Patan town in the Gir-Somnath district.
"PM Modi will inaugurate three projects and also perform a virtual ground-breaking ceremony for the Parvati Temple coming up near the main temple for Rs 30 crore," SST trustee cum secretary P K Laheri told reporters.
He said the event will be organised in the Ram Mandir auditorium of the temple on August 20.
"While the PM would inaugurate as well as perform ground-breaking for the four projects virtually, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is a trustee, would also join via video conferencing," Laheri said.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other dignitaries would attend the programme at the auditorium.
The three projects to be inaugurated include a one-km long "Samudra Darshan" walkway built at a cost of Rs 49 crore on the seashore behind the temple, a newly-built museum housing ancient artefacts constructed near the temple at Rs 75 lakh, and the renovated "Ahilyabai Holkar Temple" or the old Somnath temple situated opposite to the main temple, he said.
The renovation has been done at Rs 3.5 crore, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU